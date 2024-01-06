The Baylor Bears (11-0) play the Houston Cougars (9-2) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Baylor vs. Houston Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.