The Baylor Bears (13-0) will try to continue a 13-game winning run when they host the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 75.8 points per game, 21 more points than the 54.8 the Bears allow to opponents.

Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

Baylor is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears record 83.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.5 the Cougars give up.

When Baylor puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.

Houston has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (37-for-84) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 50.9 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

11.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aijha Blackwell: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

