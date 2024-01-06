Baylor vs. Oklahoma State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|191st
|74.7
|Points Scored
|88.4
|9th
|87th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|121st
|159th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|36.5
|191st
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|31st
|9.7
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|41st
|16.7
|Assists
|16.7
|41st
|242nd
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
