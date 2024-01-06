Saturday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.8)

Creighton (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton's record against the spread so far this season is 8-6-0, while Providence's is 7-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 6-8-0 and the Friars are 3-9-0. In the past 10 contests, Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.

Creighton pulls down 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Creighton connects on 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from deep (49th in college basketball). It is making 5.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 29.6%.

The Bluejays rank 14th in college basketball with 106.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 106th in college basketball defensively with 87 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.4 (363rd in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 73.9 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (30th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The 38.5 rebounds per game Providence accumulates rank 95th in the country, 4.1 more than the 34.4 its opponents pull down.

Providence hits 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Providence has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (303rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (180th in college basketball).

