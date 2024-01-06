Saturday's game features the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) matching up at Wintrust Arena (on January 6) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 win for Creighton.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Blue Demons suffered a 72-65 loss to Providence.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Blue Demons suffered a 72-65 loss to Providence. The Bluejays head into this game following a 94-50 loss to UConn on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Katlyn Gilbert paced the Blue Demons with 25 points. Emma Ronsiek's team-high 13 points paced the Bluejays in the losing effort.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

On December 5 versus the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in our computer rankings, the Blue Demons claimed their signature win of the season, a 68-64 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

DePaul has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, DePaul is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 28) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 195) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 210) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays captured their signature win of the season on November 24, when they secured an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 103rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 48) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 67.6 per outing (261st in college basketball).

In conference action, DePaul puts up fewer points per contest (67.7) than its overall average (77.4).

The Blue Demons average 80.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively, DePaul has played better at home this season, surrendering 64.7 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Demons have been racking up 76.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and conceding 64.2 per contest, 184th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.

Creighton has averaged 10.8 fewer points in Big East games (62.3) than overall (73.1).

The Bluejays are scoring fewer points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (77.8).

Creighton is allowing fewer points at home (63.0 per game) than away (72.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.