Saturday's game at Capital One Arena has the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 victory for Georgetown, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.6)

Georgetown (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown has gone 5-8-0 against the spread, while DePaul's ATS record this season is 4-8-0. A total of six out of the Hoyas' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Blue Demons' games have gone over. Georgetown has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 72.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 186th in the nation. Its opponents collect 35.4 per outing.

Georgetown hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (102nd in college basketball). It is making two more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Hoyas rank 258th in college basketball by averaging 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (277th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 334th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.2 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball.

DePaul pulls down 30.8 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while conceding 36.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.3 boards per game.

DePaul knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.6%.

DePaul has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 10.7 it forces (295th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.