Saturday's game at Foster Pavilion has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (13-0) matching up with the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The Cougars dropped their last matchup 72-38 against Kansas State on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 20, the Cougars defeated the Rice Owls (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-63.

Houston has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Bears have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Houston is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 99) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 164) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 221) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 233) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 262) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (213th in college basketball).

The Cougars score 83.0 points per game at home, and 59.5 away.

Houston is giving up fewer points at home (63.0 per game) than away (71.0).

