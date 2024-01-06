Saturday's game at Sharp Gymnasium has the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) going head-to-head against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Nicholls State by a score of 77-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 77, Houston Christian 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-5.3)

Nicholls State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Both Houston Christian and Nicholls State are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of four out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 13.6 points per game (scoring 69.6 points per game to rank 292nd in college basketball while giving up 83.2 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball) and have a -149 scoring differential overall.

The 40.8 rebounds per game Houston Christian averages rank 38th in the country. Its opponents collect 40.2 per contest.

Houston Christian knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 25.0% from deep (361st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.3%.

The Huskies' 79.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 355th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 300th in college basketball.

Houston Christian has lost the turnover battle by 5.9 turnovers per game, committing 16.5 (362nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (301st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.