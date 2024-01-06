How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- Houston Christian has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 38th.
- The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up (75.7).
- Houston Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Houston Christian posts 90.8 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Huskies have been better at home this season, giving up 75.5 points per game, compared to 87.6 in away games.
- Houston Christian is making 5.0 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.7 threes per game, 23.0% three-point percentage).
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 107-72
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 79-52
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
