The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.9% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

Houston Christian has a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Colonels are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 38th.

The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up (75.7).

Houston Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

Houston Christian posts 90.8 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Huskies have been better at home this season, giving up 75.5 points per game, compared to 87.6 in away games.

Houston Christian is making 5.0 three-pointers per game with a 28.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.7 threes per game, 23.0% three-point percentage).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule