Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian matchup.
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nicholls State Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Nicholls State (-7.5)
|150.5
|-325
|+250
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends
- Houston Christian is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies have an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.
- Nicholls State has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Colonels games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.