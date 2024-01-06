The Baylor Bears (13-0) will be trying to build on a 10-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 75.8 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 54.8 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 54.8 points, Houston is 9-1.
  • Baylor's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The Bears average 18.1 more points per game (83.6) than the Cougars allow (65.5).
  • Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • Houston has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 83.6 points.
  • The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

  • Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Rice W 71-63 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Texas Tech L 79-71 Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 @ Kansas State L 72-38 Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion
1/10/2024 BYU - Fertitta Center
1/13/2024 TCU - Fertitta Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.