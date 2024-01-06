The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Houston vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank 169th 75.5 Points Scored 67.8 315th 1st 50 Points Allowed 68.8 122nd 31st 41.1 Rebounds 37 167th 2nd 14.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.3 286th 144th 14.1 Assists 12.8 232nd 10th 8.9 Turnovers 10.5 76th

