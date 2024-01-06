Saturday's game features the Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) facing off at Fertitta Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-57 win for heavily favored Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Houston vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, West Virginia 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-18.1)

Houston (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Houston has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while West Virginia is 6-5-0. A total of two out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Mountaineers' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall while West Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game with a +345 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and give up 49.4 per outing (first in college basketball).

The 41.2 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 28th in the country, and are nine more than the 32.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Houston hits 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.5). It is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (121st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.2%.

The Cougars put up 100.7 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball), while giving up 65.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has won the turnover battle by 8.4 turnovers per game, committing 8.8 (11th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.2 (sixth in college basketball).

