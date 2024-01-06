How to Watch Houston vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
- Houston has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 128th.
- The Cougars record 75.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 69.5 the Mountaineers give up.
- Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars were better at home last season, surrendering 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 in road games.
- Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-42
|Fertitta Center
|1/6/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
