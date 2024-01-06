Houston vs. West Virginia: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will try to extend a 13-game winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Houston (-20.5)
|131.5
|-4500
|+1600
Houston vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Houston has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Cougars' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- West Virginia has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.
- Mountaineers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Houston is third-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.
