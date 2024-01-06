Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) squaring off at McDermott Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for Texas A&M-CC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.7)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas A&M-CC, who is 6-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0. Over the last 10 games, Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while giving up 77.6 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

Incarnate Word ranks 202nd in the country at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Incarnate Word knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.5 (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Cardinals rank 260th in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 280th in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Incarnate Word has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.0 per game (353rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

