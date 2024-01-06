How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a contest between Southland foes at McDermott Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.
- Incarnate Word is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 201st.
- The 75.5 points per game the Cardinals score are 8.4 more points than the Islanders allow (67.1).
- Incarnate Word has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Incarnate Word is posting 8.9 more points per game (82.3) than it is away from home (73.4).
- The Cardinals allow 69.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 82.9 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Incarnate Word has performed better at home this season, draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|W 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|W 83-74
|McDermott Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.