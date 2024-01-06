The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a contest between Southland foes at McDermott Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.

Incarnate Word is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 201st.

The 75.5 points per game the Cardinals score are 8.4 more points than the Islanders allow (67.1).

Incarnate Word has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Incarnate Word is posting 8.9 more points per game (82.3) than it is away from home (73.4).

The Cardinals allow 69.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 82.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Incarnate Word has performed better at home this season, draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule