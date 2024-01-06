Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Does a wager on Benn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In seven of 37 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 37 games this year, Benn has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 37 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 24 Points 3 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

