The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joe Pavelski find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pavelski stats and insights

  • Pavelski has scored in 15 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Pavelski has picked up eight goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Pavelski's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:28 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:04 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:14 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.