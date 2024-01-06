Saturday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) and the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at Montagne Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-71 and heavily favors Lamar to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 83, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-12.4)

Lamar (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Lamar's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Northwestern State's is 5-6-0. The Cardinals have gone over the point total in eight games, while Demons games have gone over eight times. Lamar has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the last 10 games. Northwestern State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 contests.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 82.5 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 78.0 per outing (324th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Lamar wins the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.6 per contest.

Lamar hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.2 on average.

The Cardinals rank 147th in college basketball by averaging 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 210th in college basketball, allowing 91.3 points per 100 possessions.

Lamar has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.2 (50th in college basketball).

