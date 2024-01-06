The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

Lamar has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 333rd.

The Cardinals record 82.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 81.8 the Demons allow.

Lamar is 6-1 when scoring more than 81.8 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar is scoring 94.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 72.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cardinals are surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than in away games (83.5).

At home, Lamar is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (9.2) than in away games (7.2). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule