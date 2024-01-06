The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
  • Lamar has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 333rd.
  • The Cardinals record 82.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 81.8 the Demons allow.
  • Lamar is 6-1 when scoring more than 81.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar is scoring 94.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 72.3 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Cardinals are surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than in away games (83.5).
  • At home, Lamar is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (9.2) than in away games (7.2). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Miss L 82-79 Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU L 87-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn W 91-64 Montagne Center
1/6/2024 Northwestern State - Montagne Center
1/8/2024 Incarnate Word - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Nicholls State - Stopher Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.