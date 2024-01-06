Saturday's contest that pits the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) versus the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Texas vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.2)

North Texas (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

North Texas is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Tulane's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. The Mean Green have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Green Wave have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. North Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 69.5 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while allowing 59.2 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +135 scoring differential overall.

North Texas wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 180th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.5 per contest.

North Texas knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (60th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Mean Green average 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (193rd in college basketball), and allow 80.2 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

North Texas has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.