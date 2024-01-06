Saturday's contest that pits the Grambling Tigers (6-5) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Grambling, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last game on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 107-32 win over Wiley.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' signature win this season came in an 85-70 victory against the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12.

The Panthers have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 360) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG% Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG% Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -11 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and are allowing 67.5 per contest to rank 257th in college basketball.

At home, the Panthers score 79.4 points per game. Away, they score 53.4.

Prairie View A&M concedes 55.2 points per game at home, and 79.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.