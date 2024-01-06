Saturday's game features the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) facing off at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center (on January 6) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for Rice.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 80, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.0)

Rice (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Both Rice and UTSA are 5-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Owls have gone over the point total in five games, while Roadrunners games have gone over eight times. Rice is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while UTSA has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

The 37 rebounds per game Rice averages rank 164th in college basketball, and are 1.1 more than the 35.9 its opponents record per outing.

Rice connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (304th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Owls rank 246th in college basketball by averaging 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 286th in college basketball, allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions.

Rice and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.7 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (256th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.