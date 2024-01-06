The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are welcoming in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

Rice has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Owls are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 49th.

The Owls put up 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Roadrunners give up (79.1).

Rice has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Rice has played better in home games this season, scoring 81.3 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game in away games.

Defensively the Owls have been better at home this year, allowing 68.1 points per game, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.

At home, Rice is draining 2.4 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.5%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule