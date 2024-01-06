Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7, 0-0 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rice vs. UTSA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlton Linguard: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 217th 73.8 Points Scored 76.7 136th 253rd 73.8 Points Allowed 78.4 327th 154th 37.3 Rebounds 41.0 37th 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 35th 132nd 14.3 Assists 14.1 144th 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.0 115th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.