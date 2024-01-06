AAC opponents meet when the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) host the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Owls are 7.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Rice vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -7.5 153.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice and its opponents have gone over 153.5 combined points in three of 13 games this season.

The average point total in Rice's games this season is 147.3, 6.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls' ATS record is 5-8-0 this season.

Both Rice and UTSA have covered the spread 38.5% of the time this year, resulting in a 5-8-0 ATS record for the Owls and a 5-8-0 mark for the Roadrunners.

Rice vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 23.1% 72.8 151.3 74.5 153.6 154.9 UTSA 8 61.5% 78.5 151.3 79.1 153.6 151.3

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

Rice won four games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Owls record 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Roadrunners allow (79.1).

When Rice totals more than 79.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Rice vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-8-0 4-2 5-8-0 UTSA 5-8-0 1-2 8-5-0

Rice vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits

Rice UTSA 5-2 Home Record 5-3 1-3 Away Record 1-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 59.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

