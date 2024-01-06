Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Roope Hintz going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- In 11 of 35 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 122 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|3
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-4
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
