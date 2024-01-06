How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Florida International vs Jacksonville State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Liberty vs Western Kentucky (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- Sam Houston has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 63rd.
- The Bearkats score an average of 71.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 63.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- Sam Houston is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Sam Houston averages 76.2 points per game. Away, it scores 66.8.
- The Bearkats are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than away (77.1).
- At home, Sam Houston drains 8.5 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 76-64
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 96-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/2/2024
|Dallas
|W 93-53
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
