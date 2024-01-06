The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

Sam Houston has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 63rd.

The Bearkats score an average of 71.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 63.6 the Bulldogs allow.

Sam Houston is 6-4 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

At home, Sam Houston averages 76.2 points per game. Away, it scores 66.8.

The Bearkats are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than away (77.1).

At home, Sam Houston drains 8.5 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

