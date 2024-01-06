Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearkats' last contest on Saturday ended in a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' best win this season came in a 66-62 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on November 21.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Sam Houston has four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 137) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 305) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Diana Rosenthal: 12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG% Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (281st in college basketball).

At home, the Bearkats average 74.4 points per game. Away, they average 64.8.

At home, Sam Houston gives up 60.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 80.6.

