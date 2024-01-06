Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) meeting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Davon Barnes: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
274th 71.1 Points Scored 75.8 163rd
202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 63.5 32nd
188th 36.6 Rebounds 40.9 38th
132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th
222nd 7.1 3pt Made 8.0 139th
210th 13.2 Assists 13.5 180th
301st 13.4 Turnovers 11.2 126th

