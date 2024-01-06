Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, January 6
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Who's a good bet to score in the Serie A on Saturday? There are four matches on the card, and a full list of anytime goal scorer odds is available in this article.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-175)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 15
Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+100)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+115)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 7
Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+115)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 1
Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+130)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+150)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 2
Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+180)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 3
Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+180)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 0
Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+185)
- Opponent: ACF Fiorentina
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 7
Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)
- Opponent: ACF Fiorentina
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 5
Davide Frattesi, Inter Milan (+220)
- Opponent: Hellas Verona
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+220)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 18
- Goals: 1
Arijon Ibrahimovic, Frosinone Calcio (+230)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 1
Giacomo Bonaventura, ACF Fiorentina (+230)
- Opponent: Sassuolo
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 6
Walid Cheddira, Frosinone Calcio (+240)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Hellas Verona @ Inter Milan
|6:30 AM, ET
|CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!)
|AC Monza @ Frosinone Calcio
|9:00 AM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Cagliari @ US Lecce
|12:00 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|ACF Fiorentina @ Sassuolo
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
