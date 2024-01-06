SFA vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game at College Park Center has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for SFA, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Ladyjacks took care of business in their most recent outing 79-69 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 73, UT Arlington 72
SFA Schedule Analysis
- Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks notched their best win of the season on November 25, a 67-56 home victory.
- According to the RPI, the Mavericks have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
SFA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 25
- 76-71 at home over Portland (No. 103) on December 7
- 66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 189) on December 21
- 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 206) on December 2
- 80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 263) on November 29
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 15.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.6 FG%
- Destini Lombard: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 51.6 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)
- Zoe Nelson: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
- Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks put up 77.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +140 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game.
- SFA has averaged 4.9 more points in WAC action (82.7) than overall (77.8).
- In 2023-24 the Ladyjacks are averaging 17.5 more points per game at home (84.5) than away (67.0).
- SFA allows 65.5 points per game at home, and 65.4 away.
