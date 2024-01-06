Saturday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 victory for Mississippi State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no set line.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, and Mississippi State's is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 contests. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

South Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It is recording 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per outing.

South Carolina makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from deep (123rd in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Gamecocks rank 46th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball play).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Mississippi State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. It grabs 40.2 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

Mississippi State makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.2 per game (223rd in college basketball) and force 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

