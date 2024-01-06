Tarrant County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Tarrant County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.