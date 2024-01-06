Can we count on TCU to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 NR 34 99

TCU's best wins

On December 16, TCU claimed its best win of the season, a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to the RPI. In the win against Arizona State, Emanuel Miller recorded a team-leading 18 points. Micah Peavy contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 126/RPI) on November 6

77-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 1

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on December 24

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 229/RPI) on December 2

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 21

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), TCU is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

According to the RPI, TCU has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

TCU faces the 255th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Horned Frogs' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at TCU's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

