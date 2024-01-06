Saturday's contest that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Horned Frogs have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its past 10 contests, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a +251 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The 40.2 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 49th in the nation, 9.4 more than the 30.8 its opponents collect.

TCU knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.8%.

TCU has committed 3.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (258th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (12th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.