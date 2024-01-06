The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline TCU Moneyline FanDuel Kansas (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends

TCU has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Horned Frogs have had the 32nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000.

TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

