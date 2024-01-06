Saturday's contest between the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) going head to head at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Horned Frogs fell in their most recent game 71-50 against Baylor on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, Oklahoma State 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 25, the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

TCU has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 25

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 97) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 106) on December 30

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 120) on December 17

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +358 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and are allowing 54.6 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.

The Horned Frogs have been racking up 79.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 78.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

