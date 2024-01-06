Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) at 5:00 PM ET.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK

21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Stailee Heard: 15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Gret Asi: 13.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Noble: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lior Garzon: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Rylee Langerman: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

