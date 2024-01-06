When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

+5000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-1 33 41 75

Texas A&M's best wins

Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team in the RPI, Texas A&M picked up its best win of the season on November 10, a 73-66 road victory. Solomon Washington was the top scorer in the signature victory over Ohio State, posting 18 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 14

73-69 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 26

78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 6

74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208/RPI) on November 17

89-77 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 23

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Texas A&M has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M has been handed the 31st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

A&M has 17 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN2

