Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) squaring off at McDermott Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-73 win for Texas A&M-CC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 74, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-0.7)

Texas A&M-CC (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Incarnate Word has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-CC, who is 6-2-0 ATS. The Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Islanders are 2-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 games, Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Texas A&M-CC has gone 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-CC averages 42 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.3 boards per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 27.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.4%.

Texas A&M-CC has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12.5 (258th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (12th in college basketball).

