Southland opponents meet when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinals have given up to their opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.

The Islanders put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (77.6).

Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M-CC averages 89.5 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.

At home the Islanders are allowing 56 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than they are away (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (5 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a higher percentage away (30.3%) than at home (28.5%).

