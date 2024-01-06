How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Southland opponents meet when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinals have given up to their opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.
- The Islanders put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (77.6).
- Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas A&M-CC averages 89.5 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.
- At home the Islanders are allowing 56 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than they are away (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (5 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a higher percentage away (30.3%) than at home (28.5%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|W 102-50
|American Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas
|L 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Schreiner
|W 84-61
|American Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
