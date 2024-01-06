Southland opponents meet when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) welcome in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) at McDermott Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinals have given up to their opponents.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 227th.
  • The Islanders put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (76.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (77.6).
  • Texas A&M-CC is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas A&M-CC averages 89.5 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.
  • At home the Islanders are allowing 56 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than they are away (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-CC makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (5 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a higher percentage away (30.3%) than at home (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Texas Lutheran W 102-50 American Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Texas L 71-55 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Schreiner W 84-61 American Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
1/8/2024 Houston Christian - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.