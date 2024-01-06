The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDermott Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-1.5) 149.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Islanders' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Incarnate Word is 6-4-1 ATS this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

