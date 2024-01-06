Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meeting the McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-Commerce Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damian Richards Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|126th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|80.3
|70th
|244th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|57.8
|3rd
|302nd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.8
|92nd
|295th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|102nd
|15th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|36th
|17.0
|Assists
|14.3
|132nd
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.