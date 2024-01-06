The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) play a fellow Southland opponent, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

