Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-10.4)

Texas A&M (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Texas A&M has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while LSU is 5-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 7-5-0 and the Tigers are 6-7-0. Over the past 10 games, Texas A&M is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (86th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Texas A&M prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.4 boards. It is pulling down 43.1 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.7 per outing.

Texas A&M makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) at a 27.4% rate (350th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies rank 125th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (247th in college basketball).

