Texas A&M vs. LSU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's SEC slate will see the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) take on the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- In the Aggies' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- LSU has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of six Tigers games this year have hit the over.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Sportsbooks rate Texas A&M much higher (19th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aggies have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +5500 at the beginning to +4500.
- Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
