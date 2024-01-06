Saturday's contest features the Southern Jaguars (2-9) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) clashing at F. G. Clark Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-52 victory for heavily favored Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers fell in their last outing 52-40 against Tarleton State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 72, Texas Southern 52

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Tigers have no wins against Division 1 teams this season.

Texas Southern has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (9-for-45)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (9-for-45) Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG% Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Shomari Phillips: 3.0 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -220 scoring differential, falling short by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, and are allowing 75.2 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball.

At home the Tigers are scoring 66.4 points per game, 20.6 more than they are averaging on the road (45.8).

At home, Texas Southern gives up 68.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 80.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.