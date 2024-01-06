The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • Texas State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 59th.
  • The Bobcats' 69.1 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • Texas State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas State averages 88.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 62.6.
  • The Bobcats give up 64.8 points per game at home, and 73.3 on the road.
  • Texas State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.7%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Houston L 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 @ James Madison L 82-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 Coastal Carolina L 71-63 Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 Marshall - Strahan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/13/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

